VW debuts its not-for-US 2021 Golf wagon models

2021 VW Golf Alltrack

The eight-gen VW Golf is a real looker, and now it's even better in long-roof form.

The whole package grows by around 2.5 inches over the seventh-generation model.

This increase goes almost entirely to the interior volume.

That means passengers get more legroom and you get more room for your stuff in the back.

They will be sold in either the all-wheel drive Alltrack model or the front-wheel drive Variant model.

There will be two engines offered -- a gasoline-powered mild hybrid.

And a new TDI model with dual-stage urea injection to help emissions.

The Golf wagons all get VW's Digital Cockpit Pro as standard equipment.

Unfortunately, unlike previous Golf wagons, we won't be getting these in the US.

That just means we'll have to find some other way to keep our wagon dreams alive.

2021 VW Golf Variant

