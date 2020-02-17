Volvo VNR Electric semi truck is eerily silent

  • Volvo VNR Electric semi truck
Aside from one crazy vinyl wrap, the Volvo Trucks VNR Electric doesn't look all that different from a standard semi cab, and that's by design.

By maintaining the standard VNR shape, Volvo is able to integrate production of this new truck on the same lines as before.

 The power electronics live in a giant box where the diesel engine would be, while batteries take the place of the fuel tanks.

The electric motors live in the middle of the frame, hooking up to the driveshafts that send the power rearward.

Volvo hasn't laid out too many specifications for the VNR Electric just yet.

Sales aren't going to start in earnest until later in 2020. so Volvo Trucks is in no rush to deliver range figures or anything like that.

What I do know is that the preproduction VNR Electric is running routes between 75 and 175 miles, with a gross vehicle weight of 66,000 pounds.

Expect the VNR Electric to enter series production later this year.

