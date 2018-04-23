Sit back and really relax with Volvo's S90 Ambience concept

  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    1
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    2
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    3
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    4
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    5
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    6
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    7
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    8
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    9
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    10
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    11
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    12
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    13
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    14
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    15
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    16
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    17
    of 18
  • Volvo S90 Ambience Concept
    18
    of 18

The Volvo S90 Ambience concept attempts to appeal to as many senses as possible.     

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

It's an interior concept that borrows its three-seat arrangement from the S90 Excellence.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

The Excellence is a long-wheelbase S90 variant that eschews the front passenger seat in order to provide the VIP in back as much space as possible.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Passengers will have a choice from seven themes, each with a silly name like Northern Lights, Swan Lake or Archipelago.   

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Each is meant to convey a different mood.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

When a certain theme is called up on the owner's app, a projector displays visuals on the headliner, while music that matches the intended mood plays through the speakers.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

In addition to the audio and visual components, each theme is matched to one of four scents built into the vehicle's center console.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Mercedes has a similar system called Energizing Comfort.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

This debuted at the Beijing Auto Show, because -- surprise, surprise -- this is being considered for production in China.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Keep scrolling to check out even more details from the fanciest Volvo backseat you've ever seen.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More

/ Photo by Volvo
Read More
1 of 18
|

Sit back and really relax with Volvo's S90 Ambience concept

Published:
Up Next
Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Lu...
18

Latest Stories

We won't see a Ferrari EV until at least 2023

We won't see a Ferrari EV until at least 2023

by
Plastic body parts take over cars

Plastic body parts take over cars

by
Mitsubishi Lancer could return as a hatchback

Mitsubishi Lancer could return as a hatchback

by
Are you the new Audi Q8 SUV?

Are you the new Audi Q8 SUV?

by
Range Rover driver gets 8 months in jail for laser jammer kerfuffle

Range Rover driver gets 8 months in jail for laser jammer kerfuffle

by
Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection rocks a carbon-fiber Spirit of Ecstasy

Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection rocks a carbon-fiber Spirit of Ecstasy

by