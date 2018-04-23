Sit back and really relax with Volvo's S90 Ambience concept

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Volvo S90 Ambience concept attempts to appeal to as many senses as possible.
It's an interior concept that borrows its three-seat arrangement from the S90 Excellence.
The Excellence is a long-wheelbase S90 variant that eschews the front passenger seat in order to provide the VIP in back as much space as possible.
Passengers will have a choice from seven themes, each with a silly name like Northern Lights, Swan Lake or Archipelago.
Each is meant to convey a different mood.
When a certain theme is called up on the owner's app, a projector displays visuals on the headliner, while music that matches the intended mood plays through the speakers.
In addition to the audio and visual components, each theme is matched to one of four scents built into the vehicle's center console.
Mercedes has a similar system called Energizing Comfort.
This debuted at the Beijing Auto Show, because -- surprise, surprise -- this is being considered for production in China.
