/>

Volvo Concept Recharge has some big changes in store

Don't worry, those sweet LED headlights are still here.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
Volvo Concept Recharge
1 of 9 Volvo

Volvo unveiled the Concept Recharge on Wednesday as part of its Tech Moment press event, previewing how Volvo intends to reinvent the way it makes cars.

Volvo Concept Recharge
2 of 9 Volvo

The design language is new, but it's not like the Volvo Concept Recharge looks like nothing that's come before it.    

Volvo Concept Recharge
3 of 9 Volvo

There are plenty of Volvo's design staples in here, like the "Thor's Hammer" headlight design and traditional vertical taillights.

Volvo Concept Recharge
4 of 9 Volvo

Concept Recharge was designed as an EV from the outset, which means the interior can undergo some radical reinvention.     

Volvo Concept Recharge
5 of 9 Volvo

A flat load floor hides the EV's battery, and a lack of related mechanicals means the seats can be positioned lower, which means the roof and hood can be lowered.     

Volvo Concept Recharge
6 of 9 Volvo

The materials that adorn the various interior panels are sustainably sourced, and the wood trim is backlit for a more interesting nighttime profile.    

Volvo Concept Recharge
7 of 9 Volvo

In the second row, the bottoms of each seat can move up or down, acting as a built-in booster seat for children.     

Volvo Concept Recharge
8 of 9 Volvo

Mounted atop the windshield is a new lidar sensor, which ties into Volvo's recent announcement that it will be adding lidar to the XC90's successor to further improve its driver-assistance systems.

Volvo Concept Recharge
9 of 9 Volvo

Some of this could appear in models as early as 2022, when Volvo intends to unveil its all-electric flagship successor to the XC90.

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Sport is a solid value

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Sport is a solid value

27 Photos
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD defies expectations

More Galleries

2021 Toyota Avalon TRD defies expectations

30 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco will take you just about anywhere

More Galleries

2021 Ford Bronco will take you just about anywhere

70 Photos
The F9 Dodge Charger is real and awesome

More Galleries

The F9 Dodge Charger is real and awesome

23 Photos
Track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin ever

More Galleries

Track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin ever

7 Photos
Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

More Galleries

Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

40 Photos
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness in its element

More Galleries

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness in its element

42 Photos