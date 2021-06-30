Volvo Concept Recharge has some big changes in store

Don't worry, those sweet LED headlights are still here.
Volvo unveiled the Concept Recharge on Wednesday as part of its Tech Moment press event, previewing how Volvo intends to reinvent the way it makes cars.
The design language is new, but it's not like the Volvo Concept Recharge looks like nothing that's come before it.
There are plenty of Volvo's design staples in here, like the "Thor's Hammer" headlight design and traditional vertical taillights.
Concept Recharge was designed as an EV from the outset, which means the interior can undergo some radical reinvention.
A flat load floor hides the EV's battery, and a lack of related mechanicals means the seats can be positioned lower, which means the roof and hood can be lowered.
The materials that adorn the various interior panels are sustainably sourced, and the wood trim is backlit for a more interesting nighttime profile.
In the second row, the bottoms of each seat can move up or down, acting as a built-in booster seat for children.
Mounted atop the windshield is a new lidar sensor, which ties into Volvo's recent announcement that it will be adding lidar to the XC90's successor to further improve its driver-assistance systems.
Some of this could appear in models as early as 2022, when Volvo intends to unveil its all-electric flagship successor to the XC90.