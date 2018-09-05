  • Volvo 360C
This is the Volvo 360c!

It's a vision for an autonomous future, a totally self-driving car designed to be something of a living room on wheels.

As you can see, the styling is fairly radical, but even more radical is what it does.

The car is able to communicate with pedestrians, for example. 

Here you can see it using lights to indicate that the pedestrian has been seen. 

More impressive is what happens inside the cabin, though, which is designed to be a luxurious space. 

Luxurious and re-configurable. 

You can see some of the storage on display here, creating something of a cocoon.

Volvo says this will rival the luxury appointments of a private jet!

Volvo's not saying when we might see this, or indeed how much it'll cost when we do, but until then it is awfully nice to dream. 

Volvo 360c Interior

Volvo 360c Exterior

Volvo 360c Exterior

Volvo 360c Interior

Volvo 360c Interior Party Detail

Volvo 360c Exterior

Volvo 360c Interior

Volvo 360c Exterior

Volvo 360c Interior

Volvo 360c Exterior

Volvo 360c Interior

Volvo 360c Interior

Volvo 360c Interior

Volvo 360c Interior Party

Volvo 360c Exterior

Volvo 360c Interior

Now Reading

Volvo 360c is a radical vision for a driverless tomorrow

