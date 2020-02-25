Go fast and be green with the Volkswagen Touareg R plug-in hybrid

  • Volkswagen Touareg R
The new Volkswagen Touareg is mean and green.

Not actually green, but full of new green credentials because it's a plug-in hybrid now.

VW debuted the performance SUV ahead of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

There's a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 onboard alongside one electric motor and a battery pack.

Combined, the powertrain makes 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

It's not clear yet how far the SUV will go on a single charge on just electricity.

Shown here is the Black Style exterior package with 20-inch wheels.

Larger 21-inch wheels are optional.

If anything, the Touareg R proves being green doesn't have to be boring.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of VW's new performance SUV!

