Go fast and be green with the Volkswagen Touareg R plug-in hybrid

The new Volkswagen Touareg is mean and green.
Not actually green, but full of new green credentials because it's a plug-in hybrid now.
VW debuted the performance SUV ahead of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
There's a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 onboard alongside one electric motor and a battery pack.
Combined, the powertrain makes 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
It's not clear yet how far the SUV will go on a single charge on just electricity.
Shown here is the Black Style exterior package with 20-inch wheels.
Larger 21-inch wheels are optional.
If anything, the Touareg R proves being green doesn't have to be boring.
