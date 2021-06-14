/>

Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

The seventh-generation VW van is available as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-110
1 of 10 Volkswagen

The new Volkswagen T7 Multivan is awesome.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-111
2 of 10 Volkswagen

It has sleeker styling and is larger and more aerodynamic than the old van.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-114
3 of 10 Volkswagen

It's available with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain for the first time, in addition to a range of turbocharged gas and diesel engines.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-115
4 of 10 Volkswagen

The interior features two large screens as standard, with a pretty sleek dashboard that's like the new Golf's.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-117
5 of 10 Volkswagen

Up to seven seats are available, and all but the front two are removable.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-118
6 of 10 Volkswagen

The center console can slide to all three rows, and it features lots of storage and pop-out tables.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-112
7 of 10 Volkswagen

VW says the minimal front end design harks back to the old rear-engined vans.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-113
8 of 10 Volkswagen

It rides on VW's modular MQB platform, unlike all the old Transporters that were built on a unique chassis.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-116
9 of 10 Volkswagen

It's available with lots of tech like adaptive cruise control and V2X capability.

volkswagen-t7-multivan-phev-119
10 of 10 Volkswagen

Sadly, the T7 won't be sold in the US.

