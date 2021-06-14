Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

The seventh-generation VW van is available as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.
The new Volkswagen T7 Multivan is awesome.
It has sleeker styling and is larger and more aerodynamic than the old van.
It's available with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain for the first time, in addition to a range of turbocharged gas and diesel engines.
The interior features two large screens as standard, with a pretty sleek dashboard that's like the new Golf's.
Up to seven seats are available, and all but the front two are removable.
The center console can slide to all three rows, and it features lots of storage and pop-out tables.
VW says the minimal front end design harks back to the old rear-engined vans.
It rides on VW's modular MQB platform, unlike all the old Transporters that were built on a unique chassis.
It's available with lots of tech like adaptive cruise control and V2X capability.
Sadly, the T7 won't be sold in the US.