Volkswagen's I.D. Buggy is the electric dune buggy of our dreams

Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept

Volkswagen's I.D. Buggy is the latest (and arguably greatest) electric concept.

The I.D. Buggy is based on VW's MEB electric platform that allows a vehicle's entire body to be removed relatively easily.

The I.D. Buggy is an homage to the famous and much-loved Meyers Manx dune buggy that debuted in the US in the 1960s.

The Buggy is packing a 62-kilowatt-hour battery which is good for a range of 155 miles on the WLTP cycle. 

The Buggy is rear-wheel drive, like the car on which its based.

The I.D. Buggy's motor is good for 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque.

The motor and battery combo is good for a top speed of just 99 miles per hour, but that's plenty on a beach.

VW says that, thanks to the modular nature of its platform, a front motor could be added to the Buggy to make it all-wheel drive.

The Buggy features two seats, though a rear seat could be added, according to Volkswagen.

The I.D. Buggy greets its drivers with "Hey you!" as they enter, in keeping with the freewheeling feeling of the original dune buggies.

