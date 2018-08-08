Glamp your heart out in the VW Grand California

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The new Volkswagen Grand California is the biggest, best camper van the automaker builds.
You can even deck it out in a vintage-ish two-tone paint job.
There are pop-open windows at the back and on the sides, and you can black out the cab area so nobody can creep while you sleep.
A power-retractable step makes sure you can get in and out of the thing.
If you fancy a party, you can use Bluetooth to control the speakers scattered around the interior.
Every window gets cassette blinds and screens, and the double bed nestled in the back gets big ol' skylights.
The kitchen packs both a fridge and a freezer, and it's even accessible from outside the vehicle through a sliding door.
The dining room has enough space for four people to eat in relative comfort.
If you're bringing the little ones on your glamping expedition, be sure to check the box for the optional bunk bed.
The bathroom has both a toilet and a shower, and motion sensors control the lights.
Storage abounds in the Grand California.
The Grand California goes on sale in Europe in early 2019 -- despite its name, it's actually not for sale in the US.