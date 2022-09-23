X
VW Gen Travel Concept Is Electric, Autonomous and Really Freakin' Cool

This autonomous concept envisions what long-distance travel could look like.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Steven Ewing

Steven Ewing

See full bio
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
1 of 26 Volkswagen

This is the Volkswagen Gen Travel concept.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
2 of 26 Volkswagen

It's an autonomous people-mover with technologies meant to help you relax.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
3 of 26 Volkswagen

The seats can be reconfigured in a number of ways.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
4 of 26 Volkswagen

They can even fold into beds.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
5 of 26 Volkswagen

Go on, have a nap.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
6 of 26 Volkswagen

Volkswagen says the ambient lighting can actually influence melatonin production, helping you sleep.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
7 of 26 Volkswagen

The car can predictively adjust the suspension movements, as well, keeping the car as stable as possible on the road.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
8 of 26 Volkswagen

Volkswagen says this concept is fully electric.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
9 of 26 Volkswagen

Will it ever come to production as-is? Nah.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
10 of 26 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
11 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
12 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
13 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
14 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
15 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
16 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
17 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
18 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
19 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
20 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
21 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
22 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
23 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
24 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
25 of 26 Volkswagen
Volkswagen Gen Travel Concept
26 of 26 Volkswagen

