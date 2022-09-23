VW Gen Travel Concept Is Electric, Autonomous and Really Freakin' Cool

This autonomous concept envisions what long-distance travel could look like.
This is the Volkswagen Gen Travel concept.
It's an autonomous people-mover with technologies meant to help you relax.
The seats can be reconfigured in a number of ways.
They can even fold into beds.
Go on, have a nap.
Volkswagen says the ambient lighting can actually influence melatonin production, helping you sleep.
The car can predictively adjust the suspension movements, as well, keeping the car as stable as possible on the road.
Volkswagen says this concept is fully electric.
Will it ever come to production as-is? Nah.
