Volkswagen E-Bulli is a graceful take on an EV conversion

The Volkswagen E-Bulli is all about zero emissions with classic looks.
It's actually a T1 Samba Bus with an electric powertrain.
VW worked with eClassics to create this conversion and it's truly wonderful.
Plenty of retro touches remain, but nearly everything gets a slightly modern makeover.
There's a modern gear selector.
The old gauge gets a slight upgrade and looks lovely.
The bus should go 124 miles on a charge and delivers 81 horsepower.
Look at this super nifty charging port access!
This is where the four-cylinder engine once sat. The battery sits under the floor.
