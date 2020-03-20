  • Volkswagen E-Bulli
The Volkswagen E-Bulli is all about zero emissions with classic looks.

1 of 12
1
of 12

It's actually a T1 Samba Bus with an electric powertrain.

2 of 12
2
of 12

VW worked with eClassics to create this conversion and it's truly wonderful.

3 of 12
3
of 12

Plenty of retro touches remain, but nearly everything gets a slightly modern makeover.

4 of 12
4
of 12

There's a modern gear selector.

5 of 12
5
of 12

The old gauge gets a slight upgrade and looks lovely.

6 of 12
6
of 12

The bus should go 124 miles on a charge and delivers 81 horsepower.

7 of 12
7
of 12

Look at this super nifty charging port access!

8 of 12
8
of 12

This is where the four-cylinder engine once sat. The battery sits under the floor.

9 of 12
9
of 12

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the E-Bulli!

10 of 12
10
of 12
11 of 12
11
of 12
12 of 12
12
of 12
Volkswagen E-Bulli is a graceful take on an EV conversion

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is a competent compact crossover

