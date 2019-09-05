The Volkswagen E-Beetle is classic motoring with a modern twist

The idea of taking a classic car and fitting it with a modern electric powertrain is nothing new, but Volkswagen is getting in on the trend.
Ahead of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, VW showed the E-Beetle on Thursday.
It's the original Beetle we all know and adore but with a lithium-ion battery and electric motor in place of the traditional internal-combustion engine.
In fact, it's a pretty seamless transition since the electric running gear comes from another VW car already in production, the E-Up! subcompact.
With the E-Up! powertrain, the E-Beetle makes 81 horsepower with a 36.8 kilowatt-hour battery onboard.
Weight, subsequently, increases to a far heavier 2,822 pounds compared to a traditional Beetle
Modern electric powertrains are hardly kind to vehicle curb weights, but VW said the added weight doesn't compromise quick acceleration.
Mashing the throttle will see the E-Beetle go from 0-31 mph in under four seconds, while 50 mph happens in about eight seconds.
Times for an estimated 0-60 mph run weren't provided, but we'd eager 10 seconds is a good guess judging by the times needed for lower speeds.
Eventually, the electric Beetle will top out at 93 mph.
