Don't get too excited, everyone -- Volkswagen has no plans to build this.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The Tanoak is based on a longer-wheelbase version of the Atlas SUV.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

That's right, this truck rides on the same modular platform as Volkswagen's Golf hatchback.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Light-up badges! Of course!

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The interior is an updated version of the Atlas' cabin.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The Atlas Tanoak debuts at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The Tanoak is larger than other midsize trucks but still not a fullsize offering.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

It sure looks trucky.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Oh hey, more light-up badges!

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept is a pickup truck tease

