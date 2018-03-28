Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept is a pickup truck tease

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Don't get too excited, everyone -- Volkswagen has no plans to build this.
The Tanoak is based on a longer-wheelbase version of the Atlas SUV.
That's right, this truck rides on the same modular platform as Volkswagen's Golf hatchback.
Light-up badges! Of course!
The interior is an updated version of the Atlas' cabin.
The Atlas Tanoak debuts at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
The Tanoak is larger than other midsize trucks but still not a fullsize offering.
It sure looks trucky.
Oh hey, more light-up badges!