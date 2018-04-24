  • Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept
Instead of a traditional bulky SUV rear end, which would match the rest of the concept, Maybach grafted on the rear end of a sedan.     

The result is like nothing before it.

It's weird as hell, but weirdness deserves its place in a concept car.

Some people claim the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV will draw some of its inspiration from this car.    

The sunroof runs the length of the vehicle, but it's split into separate left and right pieces, like two piggy banks next to one another.   

It relies on four electric motors -- one at each wheel -- that combine for a net 750 horsepower.     

Its 80-kWh battery provides an estimated range of more than 200 miles, and it can take advantage of the 350-kilowatt fast charging option that's slowly being added to current EV infrastructure worldwide.    

The Maybach's exterior might be polarizing, but the interior is straight-up regal.    

Wood trim with embedded LED lighting swings from the dashboard all the way to the back seats and beyond.     

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Maybach's wildest concept to date.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept is breathtaking

