Virgin Hyperloop welcomes its first human passengers

Two executives became the first humans to travel in the high-speed pods.
Virgin Hyperloop hit a major milestone Monday as it welcomed the first two human passengers onboard its high-speed pod.
Josh Giegel, the company's co-founder and chief technology officer, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, climbed aboard to experience the transportation method.
Their ride shows the system is safe for humans.
The test run took place at the company's Las Vegas track.
We also got to see what a production pod may look like.
The final pods will sit up to 28 people. This one was made for just two.
Virgin hopes to have full certification for the Hyperloop by 2025.
Then, by the end of this decade, the public may start boarding.
It would be a game-changing kind of travel.
Keep scrolling to see more of the first test!
