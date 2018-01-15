Veloster N brings Hyundai's performance brand to the US

In addition to unveiling the standard trims of its all-new 2019 Veloster, Hyundai also gave us the N, which will be the first US-market car to fall under Hyundai's new performance brand.
This will be the first in what I hope will be several new performance-oriented Hyundais to grace our shores.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged I4.
It puts out up to 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, all of which is routed to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
The transmission will match revs for you, if you're not that good at heel-toe downshifts.
Its sport exhaust will also crackle and burp during spirited driving and the aforementioned downshifts.
Outside, there are exclusive front and rear bumpers, a new grille with actual functional brake ducts, a larger rear spoiler and a dual-tip exhaust.
Inside, N-specific bits include the cloth front seats, the steering wheel, shift knob and instrument cluster.
There's a multi-mode suspension with a track-specific N mode, an available limited-slip differential and a drive mode that you can customize to meet your personal needs.
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of Hyundai's new hot hatch.