Veloster N brings Hyundai's performance brand to the US

In addition to unveiling the standard trims of its all-new 2019 Veloster, Hyundai also gave us the N, which will be the first US-market car to fall under Hyundai's new performance brand.     

Photo by Hyundai


This will be the first in what I hope will be several new performance-oriented Hyundais to grace our shores.    

Photo by Hyundai


Under the hood is a 2.0-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged I4.    

Photo by Hyundai


It puts out up to 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, all of which is routed to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.    

Photo by Hyundai


The transmission will match revs for you, if you're not that good at heel-toe downshifts.

Photo by Hyundai


Its sport exhaust will also crackle and burp during spirited driving and the aforementioned downshifts.

Photo by Hyundai


Outside, there are exclusive front and rear bumpers, a new grille with actual functional brake ducts, a larger rear spoiler and a dual-tip exhaust.     

Photo by Hyundai


Inside, N-specific bits include the cloth front seats, the steering wheel, shift knob and instrument cluster.     

Photo by Hyundai


There's a multi-mode suspension with a track-specific N mode, an available limited-slip differential and a drive mode that you can customize to meet your personal needs.     

Photo by Hyundai


The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2018.   

Photo by Hyundai


Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of Hyundai's new hot hatch.

Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai


Photo by Hyundai

Veloster N brings Hyundai's performance brand to the US

Published:
