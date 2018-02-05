  • Vanderhall Venice
Looking for a quirky little runabout? Say hello to the Vanderhall Venice.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration officially designates the Venice as a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Under the hood is a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine sourced from General Motors.

There is no manual transmission, instead Vanderhall offers a super engaging six-speed sequential shift lever. 

With 180 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque, there is more than enough power to motivate the 1,450-pound Venice.

The Venice is front-wheel drive, and is steady enough to not need any electronic stability control.

An optional Brembo brake package can bring the Venice to a complete stop from 60 miles an hour in just 85 feet.

There is a bit of storage space behind the seats, but expect to travel very lightly.

The Vanderhall Venice starts at $29,950.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the retro-inspired Vanderhall Venice.

Be prepared to sit really, really close to your passenger.

