Looking for a quirky little runabout? Say hello to the Vanderhall Venice.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration officially designates the Venice as a three-wheeled motorcycle.
Under the hood is a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine sourced from General Motors.
There is no manual transmission, instead Vanderhall offers a super engaging six-speed sequential shift lever.
With 180 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque, there is more than enough power to motivate the 1,450-pound Venice.
The Venice is front-wheel drive, and is steady enough to not need any electronic stability control.
An optional Brembo brake package can bring the Venice to a complete stop from 60 miles an hour in just 85 feet.
There is a bit of storage space behind the seats, but expect to travel very lightly.
The Vanderhall Venice starts at $29,950.
Be prepared to sit really, really close to your passenger.