Toyota Yaris Cross is smaller than C-HR, but better looking

The Toyota Yaris Cross is the Japanese automaker's latest crossover model.
It's based on the very popular Yaris sold overseas -- not the one we know in the US.
The Yaris Cross is supposed to retain the regular Yaris' small footprint for city living, but provide more space that comes from an SUV.
It's a pretty good-looking crossover.
Powertrains include a 1.5-liter three-cylinder or the same engine with a hybrid system.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional for the hybrid powertrain.
A six-speed manual or CVT are available.
This little guy isn't for the US, but instead will go on sale in Japan this fall and Europe next year.
Instead, we'll stick with the C-HR as the smallest Toyota crossover available.
