Toyota TRD Pro Chase Tundra concept is ready to support your Baja 1000 dreams

Every good race car is backed by a great chase vehicle. Here's what Toyota thinks it should look like.
Want to drive an off-road race car? Then you better make sure you have a good chase vehicle.
Toyota showed off its Chase Tundra concept at SEMA in Las Vegas this year.
This concept starts with a TRD Pro and gets better from there.
Rigid LED lighting abounds here on the Chase Tundra.
The bed is equipped with two full-size spares, an off-road jack, CO2 bottle and rotopax for fuel and water.
I'm not a fan of this particular kind of recovery board, but considering the Chase Tundra has neither tow hooks or a winch, they're better than nothing.
37-inch General Tire Grabber X3 rubber is wrapped around 18-inch Method wheels.
Under the hood is Toyota's i-FORCE MAX twin turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 hybrid power plant with 437 horsepower and 582 pound-feet of torque.
Long travel suspension with Fox shocks round out the package.
