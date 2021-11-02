/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Toyota TRD Pro Chase Tundra concept is ready to support your Baja 1000 dreams

Every good race car is backed by a great chase vehicle. Here's what Toyota thinks it should look like.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
1 of 30 Toyota

Want to drive an off-road race car? Then you better make sure you have a good chase vehicle.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
2 of 30 Toyota

Toyota showed off its Chase Tundra concept at SEMA in Las Vegas this year.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
3 of 30 Toyota

This concept starts with a TRD Pro and gets better from there.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
4 of 30 Toyota

Rigid LED lighting abounds here on the Chase Tundra.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
5 of 30 Toyota

The bed is equipped with two full-size spares, an off-road jack, CO2 bottle and rotopax for fuel and water.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
6 of 30 Toyota

I'm not a fan of this particular kind of recovery board, but considering the Chase Tundra has neither tow hooks or a winch, they're better than nothing.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
7 of 30 Toyota

37-inch General Tire Grabber X3 rubber is wrapped around 18-inch Method wheels.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
8 of 30 Toyota

Under the hood is Toyota's i-FORCE MAX twin turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 hybrid power plant with 437 horsepower and 582 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
9 of 30 Toyota

Long travel suspension with Fox shocks round out the package.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
10 of 30 Toyota

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Toyota Chase Tundra concept.

2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
11 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
12 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
13 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
14 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
15 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
16 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
17 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
18 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
19 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
20 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
21 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
22 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
23 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
24 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
25 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
26 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
27 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
28 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
29 of 30 Toyota
2022 Toyota Chase Tundra
30 of 30 Toyota

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor

More Galleries

Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor

15 Photos
The Chinook-inspired Toyota Tacozilla camper concept looks awesome

More Galleries

The Chinook-inspired Toyota Tacozilla camper concept looks awesome

30 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

68 Photos
Toyota TRD Pro Chase Tundra concept is ready to support your Baja 1000 dreams

More Galleries

Toyota TRD Pro Chase Tundra concept is ready to support your Baja 1000 dreams

30 Photos
2022 Lexus LS stays sensible, adds safety and more luxe interior finish availability

More Galleries

2022 Lexus LS stays sensible, adds safety and more luxe interior finish availability

27 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos