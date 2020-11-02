It's easy to get carried away with upgrades on a SEMA build. This one keeps it low-key with everything you need and nothing you don't.
This is one nicely kitted-out Tacoma.
The engine gets an upgrade to 370 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque thanks to a Magnuson supercharger.
New shocks and springs give the Taco a bit of a lift and the front is enhanced by an aftermarket bumper and skid plates.
The rear also gets an aftermarket bumper with swing-outs for the spare tire as well as a jack and air compressor tank.
33-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires are wrapped around 16-inch wheels.
Strapped to the roof racks are extra fuel and water as well as the ever-trusty Maxtrax recovery boards.
There is integrated front lighting in the bumper as well as a winch.
An in-bed rack sporting a Yakima cargo bed tent means you can sleep off the ground in comfort.
Looks like a home away from home to me.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Toyota's overlanding Tacoma.
Toyota Tacoma overlanding build is all you need for adventure
