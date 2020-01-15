2020 Toyota Supra 2.0L Turbo looks the part

Europe has another Supra model on the way.
This is the 2020 Toyota Supra 2.0L Turbo.
Instead of a turbocharged inline-six like a Supra typically sports, there's a 2.0-liter turbo-four under the hood instead.
Specifically, this is the Fuji Speedway edition.
This car is limited to 200 units in Europe.
The white paint, black wheels and red mirror caps are a unique combination, meant to reflect Toyota's Gazoo Racing livery.
It has 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque on tap.
Compared with the inline-six powered, car, it's certainly down on power.
Toyota said this car is 220 pounds lighter and has a perfect 50/50 weight distribution. It should be far snappier than the other Supra model.
Sales start this March in Europe, and the US appears to be in the cards.