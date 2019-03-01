Toyota Supra GT4 Concept could be for future privateers

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The GT4 concept is just that for now -- a concept, a study into feasibility -- but it could eventually turn into a legitimate race car for privateers to purchase and race.
There's a larger front lip that builds upon the winglets present on the production car, and of course, there's a honkin' wing out back for downforce
Inside, Toyota removed most of the junk that'll only slow a race car down, like the floor mats, transmission tunnel carpeting and all that jazz.
While this is just a concept for now, it should be noted that the Supra has already entered other motorsport series, so adding GT4 to the list wouldn't necessarily be a stretch.
It's also participating in the Nürburgring 24 Hours race, as well as in Japan's Super GT series.
The Supra GT4 Concept will be on display for the entirety of the Geneva Motor Show.