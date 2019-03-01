  • Toyota Supra GT4 Concept
  • Toyota Supra GT4 Concept
  • Toyota Supra GT4 Concept
  • Toyota Supra GT4 Concept
  • Toyota Supra GT4 Concept
  • Toyota Supra GT4 Concept

The GT4 concept is just that for now -- a concept, a study into feasibility -- but it could eventually turn into a legitimate race car for privateers to purchase and race. 

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
1
of 6

There's a larger front lip that builds upon the winglets present on the production car, and of course, there's a honkin' wing out back for downforce    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
2
of 6

Inside, Toyota removed most of the junk that'll only slow a race car down, like the floor mats, transmission tunnel carpeting and all that jazz.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
3
of 6

While this is just a concept for now, it should be noted that the Supra has already entered other motorsport series, so adding GT4 to the list wouldn't necessarily be a stretch.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
4
of 6

It's also participating in the Nürburgring 24 Hours race, as well as in Japan's Super GT series.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
5
of 6

The Supra GT4 Concept will be on display for the entirety of the Geneva Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
6
of 6
Now Reading

Toyota Supra GT4 Concept could be for future privateers

Up Next

Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

Latest Stories

Tesla updates its app to include service trackers, alerts

Tesla updates its app to include service trackers, alerts

by
Hyundai's 2019 Kona Iron Man edition gets a price even Tony Stark could love

Hyundai's 2019 Kona Iron Man edition gets a price even Tony Stark could love

by
Lyft files for IPO, says it 'represents freedom at your fingertips'

Lyft files for IPO, says it 'represents freedom at your fingertips'

by
Longer-range Nissan Leaf Plus starts at $37,445

Longer-range Nissan Leaf Plus starts at $37,445

by
AutoComplete: Tesla finally unleashes the $35K Model 3

AutoComplete: Tesla finally unleashes the $35K Model 3

1:28