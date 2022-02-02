/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Toyota built a Supra that can drift itself

This specially modified sports car is a testbed for a future safety technology that could give your average motorist racecar-driver skills.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
Toyota Autonomous Drift Tech
1 of 6 Toyota

This is Toyota's self-drifting Supra. Pretty cool, eh?

Toyota Autonomous Drift Tech
2 of 6 Toyota

Able to snake its way around a track sideways, this Supra could help develop future safety features. 

Toyota Autonomous Drift Tech
3 of 6 Toyota

A computer that runs on the x86 architecture helps power this car.

Toyota Autonomous Drift Tech
4 of 6 Toyota

The idea here is that autonomous-drift tech could give average motorists the skills of a racing driver. 

Toyota Autonomous Drift Tech
5 of 6 Toyota

Yep, this is a Supra alright. 

Toyota Autonomous Drift Tech
6 of 6 Toyota

This car can do some amazing things.

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

57 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

66 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

More Galleries

Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

19 Photos
2022 Triumph Speed Twin has retro looks with a modern ride

More Galleries

2022 Triumph Speed Twin has retro looks with a modern ride

28 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

75 Photos
See today's air taxis and other VTOL aircraft

More Galleries

See today's air taxis and other VTOL aircraft

15 Photos