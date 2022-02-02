Toyota built a Supra that can drift itself

This specially modified sports car is a testbed for a future safety technology that could give your average motorist racecar-driver skills.
This is Toyota's self-drifting Supra. Pretty cool, eh?
Able to snake its way around a track sideways, this Supra could help develop future safety features.
A computer that runs on the x86 architecture helps power this car.
The idea here is that autonomous-drift tech could give average motorists the skills of a racing driver.
Yep, this is a Supra alright.
This car can do some amazing things.