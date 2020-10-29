The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

It's a RAV4 that's gone very retro.

Mitsuoka Buddy
Mitsuoka

The Mitsuoka Buddy is coming, and man is it odd.

Mitsuoka Buddy
Mitsuoka

It's a Toyota RAV4 with a 1980s SUV look to it.

Mitsuoka Buddy
Mitsuoka

The front is good and offers plenty of nostalgia.

Mitsuoka Buddy
Mitsuoka

It could definitely pass for something American about 30 years ago.

Mitsuoka Buddy
Mitsuoka

The colors are also great.

Mitsuoka Buddy
Mitsuoka

But the rear... is not good.

Mitsuoka Buddy
Mitsuoka

That's Mitsuoka's calling card, though: Odd vehicles.

