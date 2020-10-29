It's a RAV4 that's gone very retro.
The Mitsuoka Buddy is coming, and man is it odd.
It's a Toyota RAV4 with a 1980s SUV look to it.
The front is good and offers plenty of nostalgia.
It could definitely pass for something American about 30 years ago.
The colors are also great.
But the rear... is not good.
That's Mitsuoka's calling card, though: Odd vehicles.
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird
