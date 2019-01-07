The finalists for Toyota's Mobility Unlimited Challenge

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
According to the device-maker, the Evowalk is a "non-intrusive sleeve which goes around the user's leg and has sensors that track the user's walking motion and will stimulate the right muscles at the right time."
Evolution Devices says this not only helps the user walk day to day, but can rehabilitate the muscles over time.
This wheelchair, called Moby, is from well-known Italian company Italdesign.
Italdesign envisions "a series of wheel-on electric devices," which are said to "make traveling around cities much simpler and easier for people with lightweight, manual wheelchairs."
Simply called the Phoenix AI, this chair is made from carbon fiber, and "will configure itself to what the user is doing so it remains in sync with how the user moves," according to the company.
This chair will constantly adjust its center of gravity, which should make it easier to push.
Japan's University of Tsukuba created the Qolo, a sort of abbreviation for "quality of life with locomotion."
This device is actually a lightweight, mobile exoskeleton that allows users to sit or stand.
This robotic exoskeleton comes from IHMC and MYOLYN, based in the US.
The Quix features motors at the hips, knees and ankles, and is said to "deliver the mobility, safety and independence that current exoskeletons cannot."