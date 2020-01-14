Production Toyota Mirai looks lovely while sipping hydrogen

  • Toyota Mirai
Lovely, lovely, lovely Toyota. This is the knockout second-generation Mirai.

The Mirai is a fuel cell vehicle that runs on hydrogen.

The first generation was pretty... odd-looking.

This car is gorgeous, at least in my opinion.

After Toyota showed the car as a concept this past October, the automaker followed up with production images.

Thankfully, everything from the outside to the cabin is basically identical to the concept version.

The interior is properly futuristic, and quite premium.

The new Mirai is slated to launch in North America, Europe and Japan later in 2020.

