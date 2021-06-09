/>

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

The legendary SUV features a new platform and two new turbocharged engine options, but sadly is not coming to the US.

Antuan Goodwin
New Toyota Land Cruiser J300 series
Meet the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series. If you live in the US, this is probably as close as you'll ever get to Toyota's new flagship SUV.

The exterior changes will be subtle to all but the most hard-core Land Cruiser fans, with the most prominent difference being the new grille and headlamp designs.

Beneath the skin, however, is an all-new platform that reduces weight by over 400 pounds while retaining the rugged body-on-frame design.

The 300 Series (J300, for short) will be offered with either a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 or a 3.3-liter V6 diesel. Both are twin-turbocharged and mated to a standard 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The J300 also debuts an electronic version of Toyota's Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, which improves articulation when driving off-road.

Toyota's Safety Sense suite of driver aid features will also be updated with new features aimed at making the Land Cruiser safer around town.

The cabin features a host of updates of its own with a new dashboard design and new infotainment.

The Multi Terrain Monitor uses cameras around the vehicle to aid in wheel placement (and obstacle avoidance) in tricky trail situations.

Unfortunately for fans in the US, the Land Cruiser nameplate dies here with the current 200 Series model later this year. Elsewhere on the globe, the new 300 Series will roll out later this year.

Keep clicking through for more photos of the new Toyota Land Cruiser or learn more about this forbidden fruit.

