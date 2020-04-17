Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV is becoming a cult classic

  • 2007-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  • 2006-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

The FJ Cruiser was a hardcore off-roader that competed head-on with the Jeep Wrangler, as well as models like the Nissan Xterra and even Toyota's own 4Runner.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 27

Sold in the US for the 2007-2014 model years, the FJ Cruiser has become a sought-after vehicle on the secondary market, with unassailable resale value.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 27

The FJ's retro exterior was matched by its blocky and simple dashboard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 27

The FJ was not exactly chock-a-block with technology inside or out, but that was part of its charm.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 27

The name "FJ Cruiser" is a nod to Toyota's legendary line of Land Cruiser models. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 27

The FJ featured a pair of normal front-hinged driver and passenger doors, along with a set of smaller rear-hinged "suicide" doors that granted access to the rear seats.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 27

The pillarless door construction made for a wide-open aperture, but it was possible to get trapped between the two open doors in parking lots.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
7
of 27

While many would say that the Wrangler was ultimate a better performer off-road, the FJ was no slouch -- and that was before the aftermarket got involved.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
8
of 27

The FJ Cruiser was powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
9
of 27

In its final production year, the powertrain was good for 260 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
10
of 27

With its upright profile, knobby and knobby tires, it should come as no surprise that the FJ Cruiser was not good on gas.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
11
of 27

EPA fuel-economy estimates called for 16 miles per gallon city and 20 highway -- and that was for the two-wheel-drive model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
12
of 27

The FJ's round, inset headlamps are among its most recognizable features.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
13
of 27

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the Toyota FJ Cruiser.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
14
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
15
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
16
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
17
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
18
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
19
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
20
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
21
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
22
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
23
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
24
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
25
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
26
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
27
of 27
Now Reading

Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV is becoming a cult classic

Up Next

Toyota Harrier SUV combines luxury feel with mass-market appeal
Refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will hit the US in 2021

Refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will hit the US in 2021

by
Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19

Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19

by
Cadillac CT5 wagon could happen, exec tells fans

Cadillac CT5 wagon could happen, exec tells fans

by
Karma Revero GTE coming to kickstart company's electric era

Karma Revero GTE coming to kickstart company's electric era

by
Mazda offers free service for health care workers -- regardless of make

Mazda offers free service for health care workers -- regardless of make

by