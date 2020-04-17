Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV is becoming a cult classic

The FJ Cruiser was a hardcore off-roader that competed head-on with the Jeep Wrangler, as well as models like the Nissan Xterra and even Toyota's own 4Runner.
Sold in the US for the 2007-2014 model years, the FJ Cruiser has become a sought-after vehicle on the secondary market, with unassailable resale value.
The FJ's retro exterior was matched by its blocky and simple dashboard.
The FJ was not exactly chock-a-block with technology inside or out, but that was part of its charm.
The name "FJ Cruiser" is a nod to Toyota's legendary line of Land Cruiser models.
The FJ featured a pair of normal front-hinged driver and passenger doors, along with a set of smaller rear-hinged "suicide" doors that granted access to the rear seats.
The pillarless door construction made for a wide-open aperture, but it was possible to get trapped between the two open doors in parking lots.
While many would say that the Wrangler was ultimate a better performer off-road, the FJ was no slouch -- and that was before the aftermarket got involved.
The FJ Cruiser was powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6.
In its final production year, the powertrain was good for 260 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.
With its upright profile, knobby and knobby tires, it should come as no surprise that the FJ Cruiser was not good on gas.
EPA fuel-economy estimates called for 16 miles per gallon city and 20 highway -- and that was for the two-wheel-drive model.
The FJ's round, inset headlamps are among its most recognizable features.
