X

Toyota Debuts Superhot GR Corolla Morizo Edition Hatch

Toyota is only making 200 examples of this higher-performance two-seat GR Corolla and you're going to want it.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
c3b3-c-c-400x400

Kyle Hyatt

See full bio

GR Corolla Morizo Edition front
1 of 17 Toyota

The GR Corolla was already a superhot hatch but the limited Morizo Edition takes it to another level.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition rear
2 of 17 Toyota

With shorter final gearing and close-ratio transmission gearing, the Morizo should leap off the line.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition front three-quarter
3 of 17 Toyota

It also benefits from increased torque -- going from 273 to 295 pound-feet.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition rear three-quarter
4 of 17 Toyota

Weight loss is also key for this limited edition.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition side
5 of 17 Toyota

In search of ways to cut pounds, engineers removed the rear seats.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition front three quarter close
6 of 17 Toyota

They also removed the rear window regulators, speakers and rear wiper and motor.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition rear three-quarter close
7 of 17 Toyota

Engineers also used lighter forged 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tires.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition badge
8 of 17 Toyota

Toyota is planning on building only 200 Morizo editions.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition engine bay
9 of 17 Toyota

It's not telling how much we can expect to pay for one, but we expect it'll be a decent chunk more than the normal GR Corolla.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition front fender
10 of 17 Toyota

The Morizo Edition GR Corolla is supposed to hit dealers in 2023. Keep scrolling for more pictures.

GR Corolla Morizo Edition side skirt
11 of 17 Toyota
GR Corolla Morizo Edition roof
12 of 17 Toyota
GR Corolla Morizo Edition roof close up
13 of 17 Toyota
GR Corolla Morizo Edition interior
14 of 17 Toyota
GR Corolla Morizo Edition interior side
15 of 17 Toyota
GR Corolla Morizo Edition rear seat delete
16 of 17 Toyota
GR Corolla Morizo Edition cluster
17 of 17 Toyota

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

94 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

More Galleries

Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

27 Photos
DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

More Galleries

DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

17 Photos
2023 Lexus RX Changes the Formula

More Galleries

2023 Lexus RX Changes the Formula

39 Photos