Toyota Debuts Superhot GR Corolla Morizo Edition Hatch

Toyota is only making 200 examples of this higher-performance two-seat GR Corolla and you're going to want it.
The GR Corolla was already a superhot hatch but the limited Morizo Edition takes it to another level.
With shorter final gearing and close-ratio transmission gearing, the Morizo should leap off the line.
It also benefits from increased torque -- going from 273 to 295 pound-feet.
Weight loss is also key for this limited edition.
In search of ways to cut pounds, engineers removed the rear seats.
They also removed the rear window regulators, speakers and rear wiper and motor.
Engineers also used lighter forged 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Cup 2 tires.
Toyota is planning on building only 200 Morizo editions.
It's not telling how much we can expect to pay for one, but we expect it'll be a decent chunk more than the normal GR Corolla.
The Morizo Edition GR Corolla is supposed to hit dealers in 2023. Keep scrolling for more pictures.