/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Toyota Compact Cruiser and Pickup EV concepts promise a brawny electric future

Toyota surprises with a funky, FJ Cruiser-influenced electric SUV and what looks to be a preview of the next-gen Tacoma pickup.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept - front 3/4 view
1 of 6 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept

At its Battery EV Strategies media presentation, Toyota previewed this Compact Cruiser EV concept. 

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept - front 3/4 view
2 of 6 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Toyota Pickup EV concept

The Japanese automaker also showed this Pickup EV concept, which looks for all the world like a next-gen Tacoma.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept - front 3/4 view
3 of 6 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

The Pickup EV could, in fact, be a preview of both a future electric truck and the next-gen Tacoma midsize. A twofer. 

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept - front 3/4 view
4 of 6 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Looks a lot like a battery-powered next-gen FJ Cruiser, doesn't it?

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept - front 3/4 view
5 of 6 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Toyota's future "lifestyle" EV lineup

The two EVs will fit into a massively expanded EV lineup. These are its so-called "lifestyle" EV concepts.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV Concept - front 3/4 view
6 of 6 Noriaki Mitsubishi/N-Rak Photo Agency/Toyota

Toyota's full EV lineup

After being notably reluctant to enter into the battery-electric vehicle space, Toyota is promising to launch 30 electric models globally by 2030. 

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Toyota Compact Cruiser and Pickup EV concepts promise a brawny electric future

More Galleries

Toyota Compact Cruiser and Pickup EV concepts promise a brawny electric future

6 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

66 Photos
Toyota reveals bushel of future EVs, including sports car and FJ Cruiser reboot

More Galleries

Toyota reveals bushel of future EVs, including sports car and FJ Cruiser reboot

35 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos