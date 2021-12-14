Toyota Compact Cruiser and Pickup EV concepts promise a brawny electric future

Toyota surprises with a funky, FJ Cruiser-influenced electric SUV and what looks to be a preview of the next-gen Tacoma pickup.
At its Battery EV Strategies media presentation, Toyota previewed this Compact Cruiser EV concept.
The Japanese automaker also showed this Pickup EV concept, which looks for all the world like a next-gen Tacoma.
The Pickup EV could, in fact, be a preview of both a future electric truck and the next-gen Tacoma midsize. A twofer.
Looks a lot like a battery-powered next-gen FJ Cruiser, doesn't it?
The two EVs will fit into a massively expanded EV lineup. These are its so-called "lifestyle" EV concepts.
After being notably reluctant to enter into the battery-electric vehicle space, Toyota is promising to launch 30 electric models globally by 2030.