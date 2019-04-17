New C-HR, Izoa twins will be Toyota's first EVs in China

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Toyota's first electric vehicles in China will be the compact C-HR EV and the identical, but rebranded, Izoa EV.
The electric crossover will feature a reshaped grill, distinguishing it from the familiar combustion-powered version.
The makeover has left the already quirky-looking C-HR looking even more goofy.
Look, Ma, no tailpipes!
Toyota has given almost no details about the electric powertrain or its estimated range.
We do know that the C-HR EV will ride on Toyota's TNGA architecture, which opens the possibility of electrifying other Toyota vehicles that share that global platform.
The C-HR EV will also be sold as the Izoa EV thanks to Toyota's strange joint venture partnerships in the Chinese market.
GAC Toyota will call it the C-HR EV, while FAW Toyota will use the Izoa EV moniker.
Find out more about the Toyota C-HR and Izoa EVs as part of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.