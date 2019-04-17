New C-HR, Izoa twins will be Toyota's first EVs in China

  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5064
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5066
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5070
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5102
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5072
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5104
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5073
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5023
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5025
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5028
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5031
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5054
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5033
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5041
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5040
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5045
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5048
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5049
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5050
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5056
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5059
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5099
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5060
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5063
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5108
  • toyota-ch-r-izoa-ev-5068

Toyota's first electric vehicles in China will be the compact C-HR EV and the identical, but rebranded, Izoa EV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 26

The electric crossover will feature a reshaped grill, distinguishing it from the familiar combustion-powered version.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 26

The makeover has left the already quirky-looking C-HR looking even more goofy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 26

Look, Ma, no tailpipes!

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 26

Toyota has given almost no details about the electric powertrain or its estimated range. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 26

We do know that the C-HR EV will ride on Toyota's TNGA architecture, which opens the possibility of electrifying other Toyota vehicles that share that global platform. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 26

The C-HR EV will also be sold as the Izoa EV thanks to Toyota's strange joint venture partnerships in the Chinese market.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 26

GAC Toyota will call it the C-HR EV, while FAW Toyota will use the Izoa EV moniker.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 26

Find out more about the Toyota C-HR and Izoa EVs as part of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 26

Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 26
Now Reading

New C-HR, Izoa twins will be Toyota's first EVs in China

Up Next

Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz is a cool concept with a weird name

Latest Stories

Karma's New Dawn is happening in Shanghai, but is it a big enough change?

Karma's New Dawn is happening in Shanghai, but is it a big enough change?

by
2020 Hyundai Sonata vs. 2019 Honda Accord, Mazda6, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry

2020 Hyundai Sonata vs. 2019 Honda Accord, Mazda6, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry

by
Car2Go car-sharing in Chicago on pause following fraud problem

Car2Go car-sharing in Chicago on pause following fraud problem

by
2020 Cadillac CT5 brings right-sized luxury to New York

2020 Cadillac CT5 brings right-sized luxury to New York

by
Kia HabaNiro is an electric, autonomous New York Auto Show concept

Kia HabaNiro is an electric, autonomous New York Auto Show concept

by