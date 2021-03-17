Toyota Aygo X Prologue is a seriously wild-looking crossover

It won't be for the US when it comes in production form, but it's definitely quite the eye catcher.
The Toyota Aygo X Prologue foreshadows a funky crossover for Europe.
It takes the current Aygo, lifts it and adds some seriously wild design cues to the mix.
It looks like a Hot Wheels car -- in a good way.
The wheel arches are seriously flared for drama.
The back's probably the most traditional-looking part of the car.
It looks pretty good. Futuristic, but grounded.
This concept is seriously tiny, though.
It won't be coming to the US.
Toyota has two EVs it plans to show for the US instead.
We'll see how the looks translate to production when Toyota's ready to reveal the real thing.
We don't yet know when we'll see it in the sheet metal.
