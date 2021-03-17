Toyota Aygo X Prologue is a seriously wild-looking crossover

It won't be for the US when it comes in production form, but it's definitely quite the eye catcher.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
1 of 11
Toyota

The Toyota Aygo X Prologue foreshadows a funky crossover for Europe.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
2 of 11
Toyota

It takes the current Aygo, lifts it and adds some seriously wild design cues to the mix.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
3 of 11
Toyota

It looks like a Hot Wheels car -- in a good way.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
4 of 11
Toyota

The wheel arches are seriously flared for drama.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
5 of 11
Toyota

The back's probably the most traditional-looking part of the car.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
6 of 11
Toyota

It looks pretty good. Futuristic, but grounded.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
7 of 11
Toyota

This concept is seriously tiny, though.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
8 of 11
Toyota

It won't be coming to the US.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
9 of 11
Toyota

Toyota has two EVs it plans to show for the US instead.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
10 of 11
Toyota

We'll see how the looks translate to production when Toyota's ready to reveal the real thing.

Toyota Aygo X Prologue
11 of 11
Toyota

We don't yet know when we'll see it in the sheet metal.

