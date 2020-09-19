Touring Superleggera Aero 3 melds modern with retro

A modern car with a very retro vibe.
This is the Touring Superleggera Aero 3!
It is a bespoke-bodied, lightweight, aero-focused re-skin of the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.
The big talking point? That vertical fin at the back.
It's a not-so-subtle nod to the very areo-focused racers of the 1930s.
But, being a Superleggera, weight is also a major focus.
Interior, too, has been modified to make the thing just that much more special.
Electronically, and performance-wise, the car is identical to a Ferrari F12.
That, of course, is not a bad thing.
Only 15 of these will be built.
Price? If you have to ask...
