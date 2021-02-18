These are the top cars, trucks and SUVs, according to Consumer Reports

Sorted by price and segment, CR says these ones shine brighter than rivals.

Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla

For the Under $25,000/Small Car category, CR chose the Toyota Corolla.

Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla

The publication cited its phenomenal fuel economy and top marks for predicted reliability.

Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-30

For Under $25,000/Subcompact SUV, the Mazda CX-30 wins the day.

Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-30

We, too, quite like this crossover.

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

Moving into the $25,000-$35,000/Midsize car category, the Toyota Camry takes the win.

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

CR called it a "rock solid choice" with incredible reliability and a little more style these days.

Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius

Another Toyota made the cut for the $25,000-$35,000/Hybrid category: The Toyota Prius.

Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius

It's the car you likely think of when you hear "hybrid." Top marks for reliability and owner satisfaction helped crown it the winner in the segment at CR.

Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester

The final entry in the $25,000-$35,000 category is the small SUV winner: The Subaru Forester.

Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester

The Forester's been a top pick for eight years running and CR said the brand clearly knows what it's doing with this formula.

Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback

Moving into the $35,000-$45,000 category, the SUV/Wagon winner is the Subaru Outback.

Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback

CR said its do-it-all appeal is a real winning theme here.

Kia Telluride
Kia Telluride

Taking the cake for the $35,000-$45,000 midsize, three-row SUV is the Kia Telluride.

Kia Telluride
Kia Telluride

Competent in every way, CR said.

Honda Ridgeline
Honda Ridgeline

Here's the winner for the $35,000-$45,000 compact truck: The Honda Ridgeline.

Honda Ridgeline
Honda Ridgeline

Instead of trading off-road ruggedness for suburban living, the Ridgeline can do a little bit of both, which is mighty fine, CR said.

Lexus RX
Lexus RX

Finally, we come to the $45,000-$55,000 category. For midsize SUVs, the Lexus RX is the best of them all.

Lexus RX
Lexus RX

CR called it a benchmark for safety, comfort, reliability and performance.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3

In the $45,000-$55,000/Electric Car category, none other than the Tesla Model 3 is the winner.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 is also the only Tesla to earn a "Recommended" seal from CR.

