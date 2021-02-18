These are the top cars, trucks and SUVs, according to Consumer Reports

Sorted by price and segment, CR says these ones shine brighter than rivals.
For the Under $25,000/Small Car category, CR chose the Toyota Corolla.
The publication cited its phenomenal fuel economy and top marks for predicted reliability.
For Under $25,000/Subcompact SUV, the Mazda CX-30 wins the day.
We, too, quite like this crossover.
Moving into the $25,000-$35,000/Midsize car category, the Toyota Camry takes the win.
CR called it a "rock solid choice" with incredible reliability and a little more style these days.
Another Toyota made the cut for the $25,000-$35,000/Hybrid category: The Toyota Prius.
It's the car you likely think of when you hear "hybrid." Top marks for reliability and owner satisfaction helped crown it the winner in the segment at CR.
The final entry in the $25,000-$35,000 category is the small SUV winner: The Subaru Forester.
The Forester's been a top pick for eight years running and CR said the brand clearly knows what it's doing with this formula.
Moving into the $35,000-$45,000 category, the SUV/Wagon winner is the Subaru Outback.
CR said its do-it-all appeal is a real winning theme here.
Taking the cake for the $35,000-$45,000 midsize, three-row SUV is the Kia Telluride.
Competent in every way, CR said.
Here's the winner for the $35,000-$45,000 compact truck: The Honda Ridgeline.
Instead of trading off-road ruggedness for suburban living, the Ridgeline can do a little bit of both, which is mighty fine, CR said.
Finally, we come to the $45,000-$55,000 category. For midsize SUVs, the Lexus RX is the best of them all.
CR called it a benchmark for safety, comfort, reliability and performance.
In the $45,000-$55,000/Electric Car category, none other than the Tesla Model 3 is the winner.
The Model 3 is also the only Tesla to earn a "Recommended" seal from CR.
