Tiny Electric Fiat 500e Fits Nicely in Its Niche

The Italian subcompact 500e returns to America after a four-year hiatus with more style, more space and a little more range.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin gained his automotive knowledge the old fashioned way, by turning wrenches in a driveway and picking up speeding tickets. From drivetrain tech and electrification to car audio installs and cabin tech, if it's on wheels, Antuan is knowledgeable.
Antuan Goodwin
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
1 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

After a four-year hiatus, the Fiat 500e brings its Italian subcompact flair back to the US.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
2 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The new model is larger than its predecessor in almost every dimension, but only by a bit.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
3 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Up front, a circular daytime light signature pays homage to the round lights of the original Cinquencento, but the designers now use the hood's cut line to create a bit of an eyelid.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
4 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

I don't want to say the new 500e is giving me bedroom eyes, but it's kind of giving me bedroom eyes.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
5 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Fiat is structuring the 500e around "drops" or special editions that include unique colors features and styles.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
6 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

This 500e Inspi(Red) Edition will be the first spec available to US drivers benefiting Project Red and supporting AIDS and HIV research.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
7 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

All 500e will feature the same 7-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment suite.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
8 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

A 42-kWh battery pack is standard equipment. Twice as large as the outgoing model, Fiat expects around 149 miles per charge.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
9 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

That's not a ton of range by any metric, but it should be more than enough for a day's worth of commuting and errand running.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
10 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Like the first 500e, the new model retains its front-wheel-drive layout.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
11 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

In addition to being cheaper to build, the front-engine configuration frees cargo volume in the rear but doesn't leave room for an underhood frunk.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
12 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Owners can expect around 117 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Don't worry, the seat-of-the-pants responsiveness at city speeds feels better than the numbers sound.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
13 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Check out our full first drive review of the 2024 Fiat 500e for more details and to learn about its uniquely musical pedestrian alert system.

2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
14 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
15 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
16 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
17 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
18 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
19 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
20 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
21 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
22 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
23 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
24 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
25 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
26 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
27 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
28 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
29 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Fiat 500e Inspi(RED) Edition
30 of 30 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

