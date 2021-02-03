This stock Bronco 4600 race rig is ready for anything

Ford is going all-in at the King of the Hammers event this week, debuting a second race-ready Bronco.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

Yeah, buddy! It's a new Ford Bronco race vehicle!

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

This is meant to compete in the 4600 class at Ultra4 events like King of the Hammers.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

While the 4600 class is considered stock, the only things stock about this rig are the frame, body, engine and transmission.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

It has upgraded suspension, axles and front and rear lockers.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

The Bronco 4600 is rolling on 35-inch BF Goodrich KM3 tires.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

A full roll cage has been added, along with a winch and auxiliary lighting. 

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

Under the hood Ford is using the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

That engine will be mated to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

New FIA off-road race certified seats by Recaro grace the interior.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford

Keep scrolling for more photos of this badass Bronco.

Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford
Ford Bronco 4600 race SUV
Ford
