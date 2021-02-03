This stock Bronco 4600 race rig is ready for anything

Ford is going all-in at the King of the Hammers event this week, debuting a second race-ready Bronco.
Yeah, buddy! It's a new Ford Bronco race vehicle!
This is meant to compete in the 4600 class at Ultra4 events like King of the Hammers.
While the 4600 class is considered stock, the only things stock about this rig are the frame, body, engine and transmission.
It has upgraded suspension, axles and front and rear lockers.
The Bronco 4600 is rolling on 35-inch BF Goodrich KM3 tires.
A full roll cage has been added, along with a winch and auxiliary lighting.
Under the hood Ford is using the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.
That engine will be mated to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission.
New FIA off-road race certified seats by Recaro grace the interior.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this badass Bronco.
