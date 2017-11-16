  • Tesla Roadster
This is the new Tesla Roadster

This is the new Tesla Roadster.

Photo by: Tesla

Elon Musk says this will be the quickest production car on the planet!

Photo by: Tesla

0 - 60 in 1.9 seconds will break some records. 

Photo by: Tesla

And if that's not enough, it'll cover the quarter mile in less than 8.0 seconds. 

Photo by: Tesla

That will make the Dodge Demon look like it's standing still. 

Photo by: Tesla
It'll be a convertible, like before, with a removable targa top.

Photo by: Tesla

But, unlike the old Roadster, it will seat four people in a 2+2 configuration. 

Photo by: Tesla

All that performance will come thanks to a three-motor layout. 

Photo by: Tesla

Two motors at the rear and a third up front giving all-wheel drive. 

Photo by: Tesla

The performance looks remarkable, as will be the cost -- $250,000. 

Photo by: Tesla

Start saving, Roadster comes out in 2020!

Photo by: Tesla

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow
