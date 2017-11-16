Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the new Tesla Roadster.
Elon Musk says this will be the quickest production car on the planet!
0 - 60 in 1.9 seconds will break some records.
And if that's not enough, it'll cover the quarter mile in less than 8.0 seconds.
That will make the Dodge Demon look like it's standing still.
It'll be a convertible, like before, with a removable targa top.
But, unlike the old Roadster, it will seat four people in a 2+2 configuration.
All that performance will come thanks to a three-motor layout.
Two motors at the rear and a third up front giving all-wheel drive.
The performance looks remarkable, as will be the cost -- $250,000.
Start saving, Roadster comes out in 2020!
