This EV Is Built for a Tough Life Off Road

The Munro Mk 1 is an all-electric four-wheel drive SUV designed as a workhorse vehicle for use on farms, in quarries or as part of any commercial fleet with companies wanting to cut emissions.

Unveiled in Edinburgh, Scotland, the vehicle is available for preorder now with first deliveries of an initial run of 50 vehicles starting in 2023.

It's powered by an 82.4kWh battery promising 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds, a total range of 182 miles and a towing capacity of 1,000kg.