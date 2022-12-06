This EV Is Built for a Tough Life Off Road

Meet Scotland's Munro Mk 1 electric off-roader.
The Munro Mk 1 is an all-electric four-wheel drive SUV designed as a workhorse vehicle for use on farms, in quarries or as part of any commercial fleet with companies wanting to cut emissions.
Unveiled in Edinburgh, Scotland, the vehicle is available for preorder now with first deliveries of an initial run of 50 vehicles starting in 2023.
It's powered by an 82.4kWh battery promising 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds, a total range of 182 miles and a towing capacity of 1,000kg.
The vehicle's rugged, utilitarian design wouldn't look out of place as part of a military convoy. Or possibly in a Mad Max film.
It's designed simply, with the idea that all parts can be easily and cheaply replaced, extending the life of the vehicle and keeping operating costs down.
The interior is particularly spartan, but that does mean less to break or ruin when you clamber inside covered in muddy work overalls.
There are JBL speakers in the doors.
The cabin is huge.
It's designed to comfortably seat five.
The dimensions were tested with one of the designers who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall. Leg room for most people shouldn't be a problem here.
Don't expect driver aids like lane assistance or automatic lane switching.
A wheel built for purpose.
It's got quite a menacing presence, especially in the matt steel gray color.
The headlights can be replaced individually, rather than having to waste money on replacing the entire cluster.
Big wheels for big jobs.
Angles. Angles everywhere.
Side storage compartments on the front allow for easy access to internals or to stow charging cables.
The vehicle's rear.
It's a big tailgate.
And it swings wide open for easy loading of equipment.
It's plainly lined with wood so you don't have to feel bad about ruining carpet by loading a sheep or some rusty machinery into it.
Brake lights.
Controls are strictly functional.