This EV Is Built for a Tough Life Off Road

Meet Scotland's Munro Mk 1 electric off-roader.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
The Munro Mk 1 is an all-electric four-wheel drive SUV designed as a workhorse vehicle for use on farms, in quarries or as part of any commercial fleet with companies wanting to cut emissions. 

Unveiled in Edinburgh, Scotland, the vehicle is available for preorder now with first deliveries of an initial run of 50 vehicles starting in 2023. 

It's powered by an 82.4kWh battery promising 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds, a total range of 182 miles and a towing capacity of 1,000kg. 

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
The vehicle's rugged, utilitarian design wouldn't look out of place as part of a military convoy. Or possibly in a Mad Max film. 

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
It's designed simply, with the idea that all parts can be easily and cheaply replaced, extending the life of the vehicle and keeping operating costs down. 

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
The interior is particularly spartan, but that does mean less to break or ruin when you clamber inside covered in muddy work overalls. 

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
There are JBL speakers in the doors.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
The cabin is huge.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
It's designed to comfortably seat five.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
The dimensions were tested with one of the designers who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall. Leg room for most people shouldn't be a problem here.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
Don't expect driver aids like lane assistance or automatic lane switching.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
A wheel built for purpose.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
It's got quite a menacing presence, especially in the matt steel gray color. 

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
The headlights can be replaced individually, rather than having to waste money on replacing the entire cluster.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
Big wheels for big jobs.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
Angles. Angles everywhere.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
Side storage compartments on the front allow for easy access to internals or to stow charging cables.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
The vehicle's rear.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
It's a big tailgate.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
And it swings wide open for easy loading of equipment.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
It's plainly lined with wood so you don't have to feel bad about ruining carpet by loading a sheep or some rusty machinery into it.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
Brake lights.

An image showing a dark gray off-road electric vehicle
Controls are strictly functional.

