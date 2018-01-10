This 800hp electric Corvette has a manual transmission

The Latest New Products Must-See
It's tough to make the Corvette Grand Sport any better, but the folks at Genovation might just have done it with the GXE.

The gas-powered engine is replaced with twin electric motors putting out 800 horsepower at the wheels and 700 pound-feet of torque.

Genovation was inspired by the round taillights found on the last generation Corvette.

An electric car is nothing new, but the GXE has a surprise: a seven-speed manual gearbox.

An eight-speed automatic is also available, which is a first.

The GXE has a range of 175 miles when "driven normally." Any bets on how many folks will do that?

The interior is reworked to feature massive amounts of Alcantara.

The eight-inch touchscreen is replaced by something closer to a tablet. Genovation claims GM's performance data recorder is still intact.

But it will cost you a cool $750,000 to own the first manual EV. Start saving now, folks. Keep scrolling for more photos of the Genovation GXE.

