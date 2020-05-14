The Volkswagen Golf is dull but satisfying

The Volkswagen Golf is hardly exciting, but it's highly efficient and versatile. That's why it made our list of the best small cars in America.
This hatchback's interior is tasteful and well laid out.
VW's logo has to be one of the coolest emblems in the automotive industry.
This test car came with a slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission.
The clutch is perfectly weighted, neither too soft nor overly heavy. It's also super easy to modulate.
This car looks a little sleepy, but it's handsome enough.
Under the hood is a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. It's responsive, though off-idle torque is pretty soft.
Instrumentation is clean and simple.
Drop those rear seat backs down and the Golf gives you huge amounts of storage volume.
