The Volkswagen Golf is dull but satisfying

The Volkswagen Golf is hardly exciting, but it's highly efficient and versatile. That's why it made our list of the best small cars in America.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 49

This hatchback's interior is tasteful and well laid out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 49

VW's logo has to be one of the coolest emblems in the automotive industry. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 49

This test car came with a slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 49

The clutch is perfectly weighted, neither too soft nor overly heavy. It's also super easy to modulate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 49

This car looks a little sleepy, but it's handsome enough.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 49

Under the hood is a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. It's responsive, though off-idle torque is pretty soft.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 49

Instrumentation is clean and simple. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 49

Drop those rear seat backs down and the Golf gives you huge amounts of storage volume.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 49

For more photos of the 2020 Volkswagen Golf, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 49
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 49
The Volkswagen Golf is dull but satisfying

