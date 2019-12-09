The McLaren 620R threw away the race car rule book

The McLaren 620R is the company's idea of a road-going 570S GT4 race car.
Unlike the race car, the 620R isn't limited by the rules of any racing series, so it can have huge power and gnarly aero.
Speaking of aero, the 620R's carbon wing is not just for show, it's fully adjustable and fully functional.
The front aero package alone is good for over 140 pounds of downforce.
McLaren will build just 350 of these little beasts at a cost of $299,000 each.
Under that rear glass lives McLaren's tried-and-true 3.8-liter turbocharged V8 that now produces 611 horsepower.