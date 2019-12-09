  • 11619-mclaren-620r
  • 11618-mclaren-620r
  • 11616-mclaren-620r
  • 11617-mclaren-620r
  • 11620-mclaren-620r
  • 11621-mclaren-620r
  • 11622-mclaren-620r
  • 11623-mclaren-620r
  • 11624-mclaren-620r
  • 11625-mclaren-620r
  • 11626-mclaren-620r
  • 11627-mclaren-620r

2020 McLaren 620R

The McLaren 620R is the company's idea of a road-going 570S GT4 race car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
1
of 12

Unlike the race car, the 620R isn't limited by the rules of any racing series, so it can have huge power and gnarly aero.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
2
of 12

Speaking of aero, the 620R's carbon wing is not just for show, it's fully adjustable and fully functional.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
3
of 12

The front aero package alone is good for over 140 pounds of downforce.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
4
of 12

McLaren will build just 350 of these little beasts at a cost of $299,000 each.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
5
of 12

Under that rear glass lives McLaren's tried-and-true 3.8-liter turbocharged V8 that now produces 611 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
6
of 12
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
7
of 12
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
8
of 12
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
9
of 12
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
10
of 12
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
11
of 12
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
12
of 12
Now Reading

The McLaren 620R threw away the race car rule book

Up Next

2020 McLaren 600LT Spider: Hardcore track capabilities with a view

Latest Stories

The McLaren 620R is its most hardcore road-going Sports Series car yet

The McLaren 620R is its most hardcore road-going Sports Series car yet

by
Elon Musk talks Tesla ATV, Cybertruck connection and electric dirt bikes

Elon Musk talks Tesla ATV, Cybertruck connection and electric dirt bikes

by
Jaguar I-Pace gains more range, thanks to learnings on the racetrack

Jaguar I-Pace gains more range, thanks to learnings on the racetrack

by
Ford pilots lights to dupe humans' body temps, extend electric range

Ford pilots lights to dupe humans' body temps, extend electric range

by
Trump administration plans final fuel economy regulations for next year

Trump administration plans final fuel economy regulations for next year

by