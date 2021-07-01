The Bonneville Salt Flats inspired these special-edition Rolls-Royces

The Dawn and Wraith Landspeed Collection honors George Eyston, who set multiple world records before World War II.
The Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection consists of 25 Dawn Black Badge convertibles and 35 Wraith Black Badge coupes.
The cars are inspired by the Thunderbolt landspeed record car that was piloted by George Eyston, who set multiple world records with it.
Both cars get a two-tone finish with a special Bonneville Blue paint color that was developed for this model.
The Dawn's interior has this light-gray color scheme while the Wraith is mostly black, and both have yellow accents.
The wood fascia has a digitally perfect etching of the Salt Flats' surface.
The seats have yellow accents and a perforated pattern representative of the lines painted on the Flats for Eyston's record attempt.
The Wraith's starlight headliner is of the night sky above the Flats the day of Eyston's final record attempt.
An engraving on the center console trim depicts the Thunderbolt record car.
Rolls-Royce says all of the Landspeed Collection cars have already been spoken for.
