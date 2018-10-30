The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta gets made over for SEMA

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
H&R Springs' take on the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is bold and brash, slathering the normally reserved body in silver stripes and a body kit.
The car rides on H&R coilover suspension and Rotiform 19-inch wheels.
The H&R car also benefits from bigger, more aggressive front brakes.
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta SEL by Air Design USA pays homage to tuned VW's from the 1980s and 1990s.
It is riding on TSW's modern reinterpretation of its 1990s Hockenheim wheel, which was inspired by DTM racing.
The Air Design USA body kit works with the shape of the new Jetta to create a very clean, almost OEM-looking figure.
Jamie Orr's 2019 Volkswagen Jetta S is arguably the most extreme-looking of the three cars.
Orr's car is lowered on KW Clubsport coilovers and riding on 20-inch Work wheels.
It also receives a huge brake upgrade in the form of six-piston Brembo calipers in front and VW Golf R calipers in back that clamp on ECS Tuning rotors.