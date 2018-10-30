The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta gets made over for SEMA

  • hr-special-springs-jetta-r-line-8993
  • hr-special-springs-jetta-r-line-8991
  • hr-special-springs-jetta-r-line-8992
  • hr-special-springs-jetta-r-line-8995
  • hr-special-springs-jetta-r-line-8996
  • hr-special-springs-jetta-r-line-8994
  • hr-special-springs-jetta-r-line-8990
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8984
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8960
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8956
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8954
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8957
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8958
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8959
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8974
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8982
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8983
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8955
  • air-design-usa-jetta-sel-8988
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8969
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8963
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8964
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8965
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8966
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8967
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8968
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8970
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8971
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8972
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8973
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8975
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8976
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8977
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8978
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8979
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8980
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8981
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8985
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8962
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8961
  • jetta-s-by-jamie-orr-8989

2019 Volkswagen Jetta R-Line by H&R Springs

H&R Springs' take on the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is bold and brash, slathering the normally reserved body in silver stripes and a body kit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
1
of 41

The car rides on H&R coilover suspension and Rotiform 19-inch wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
2
of 41

The H&R car also benefits from bigger, more aggressive front brakes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
3
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
4
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
5
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
6
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
7
of 41

2019 Volkswagen Jetta SEL by Air Design USA

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta SEL by Air Design USA pays homage to tuned VW's from the 1980s and 1990s.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
8
of 41

It is riding on TSW's modern reinterpretation of its 1990s Hockenheim wheel, which was inspired by DTM racing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
9
of 41

The Air Design USA body kit works with the shape of the new Jetta to create a very clean, almost OEM-looking figure.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
10
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
11
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
12
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
13
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
14
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
15
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
16
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
17
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
18
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
19
of 41

2019 Volkswagen Jetta S by Jamie Orr

Jamie Orr's 2019 Volkswagen Jetta S is arguably the most extreme-looking of the three cars. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
20
of 41

Orr's car is lowered on KW Clubsport coilovers and riding on 20-inch Work wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
21
of 41

It also receives a huge brake upgrade in the form of six-piston Brembo calipers in front and VW Golf R calipers in back that clamp on ECS Tuning rotors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
22
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
23
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
24
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
25
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
26
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
27
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
28
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
29
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
30
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
31
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
32
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
33
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
34
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
35
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
36
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
37
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
38
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
39
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
40
of 41

Published:Photo:Volkswagen
41
of 41
Now Reading

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta gets made over for SEMA

Up Next

Honda's Rugged Open Air Vehicle merges a Ridgeline and a side-by-side

Latest Stories

2019 VW Jetta gets a trio of SEMA customs

2019 VW Jetta gets a trio of SEMA customs

by
Tesla accused of misrepresenting Autopilot in Florida crash lawsuit

Tesla accused of misrepresenting Autopilot in Florida crash lawsuit

by
Bentley considering electric vehicle, report says

Bentley considering electric vehicle, report says

by
Faraday Future founder resigns as staff furloughed, report says

Faraday Future founder resigns as staff furloughed, report says

by
Uber adds monthly subscription service that guarantees low-cost rides

Uber adds monthly subscription service that guarantees low-cost rides

by