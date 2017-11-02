The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo looks best from the driver's seat

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the third generation of Porsche's best selling car.
The new Cayenne lifts the infotainment system from the new Panamera. This is a good thing.
A traditional analogue rev counter is flanked by digital screens that can display a variety of information
It's a nice blend of modern and traditional.
Up front it's only really the headlights that look much different to the previous car.
The rear has had a full overhaul though and it the most attractive angle of the car.
The new 4-liter twin turbo engine replaces the outgoing 4.8 later unit.
The cabin is an extremely pleasant place to be.
The rear is equally comfortable,
The Porsche response switch is now present on all lines of Porsche and delivers 20 seconds of sport plus performance.
