The R-Spec gets new splitters and side skirts that give it a more aggressive look than the Turbo.

LED daytime running lights underscore the more elegant headlight design of the 2019 Veloster.

Because to people born in the 1980s, Turbo badges are never not cool.

If anyone wasn't aware that you bought the raciest Veloster, now they know.

The 1.6-liter Gamma turbo engine makes 201 horsepower and 195 pound feet of torque, with an additional 7 lb-ft available for short bursts.

The R-Spec gets its own unique wheel design and we dig it.

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster R-Spec exists because subtlety is for nerds

