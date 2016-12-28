The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 is a posh sort of pragmatic

By Style
Many three-row SUVs are slab-sided behemoths. Not the GLS450.
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 has a bit more sculpting, much of which helps it look like other recent M-B models.
Of course, there's no getting around just how darned big this thing is.
It rides like a dream, thanks in part to its Continental all-season tires.
It will tow up to 7,500 pounds, which is a little less than its body-on-frame competitors can handle.
However, those ladder-frame competitors also ride like trucks, while this one doesn't.
The suspension is supremely soft, even after loading the car up with folks.
It'll achieve 17 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway, which is right in the middle of its segment.
Competitors include the Infiniti QX80, Audi Q7 and Lincoln Navigator.
Keep on scrollin' to check out even more pictures of Mercedes-Benz's luxury leviathan.
