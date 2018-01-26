Tesla's Model 3 simplifies the EV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the Tesla Model 3!
It's Tesla's fabled $35,000 electric car, but... the one you're looking at here actually costs $57,500!
This is the Long Range edition, which costs $44,000 to start. Add the premium package, the red paint, plus those wheels and you're looking at over $50,000.
That definitely pushes this car into a wholly different segment in the eyes of many.
Another challenge? This interior. A single, 15-inch, landscape display is the car's only interface.
There isn't even a gauge cluster, and barely any physical controls!
There's a ton of legroom in the rear, and lots of headroom, too. The trunk is spacious as well.
Plus extra storage space up in the frunk.
Overall the Model 3 is a phenomenal car to drive.
And it's a nice car to look at as well.
But whether it's for you depends on how much you're going to enjoy swiping through a touchscreen!
Click or swipe through for lots more photos, and read our full Tesla Model 3 review here.