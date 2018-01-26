Tesla's Model 3 simplifies the EV

  • Tesla Model 3 Long Range
This is the Tesla Model 3!

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

It's Tesla's fabled $35,000 electric car, but... the one you're looking at here actually costs $57,500!

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

This is the Long Range edition, which costs $44,000 to start. Add the premium package, the red paint, plus those wheels and you're looking at over $50,000. 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

That definitely pushes this car into a wholly different segment in the eyes of many.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Another challenge? This interior. A single, 15-inch, landscape display is the car's only interface. 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

There isn't even a gauge cluster, and barely any physical controls!

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

There's a ton of legroom in the rear, and lots of headroom, too. The trunk is spacious as well. 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Plus extra storage space up in the frunk. 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Overall the Model 3 is a phenomenal car to drive. 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

And it's a nice car to look at as well. 

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

But whether it's for you depends on how much you're going to enjoy swiping through a touchscreen!

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Click or swipe through for lots more photos, and read our full Tesla Model 3 review here.

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review

Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
$44,000 MSRP
Get a Dealer Quote
Read full review
Tesla's Model 3 simplifies the EV

