Tesla's Model 3 Performance subtly adds the power

This is the Model 3 Performance!
You start with the dual-motor Model 3, then add the Performance package for a starting price of $64,000.
But you'll also want to add the $5,000 wheel and tire package, which gives you bigger brakes that are much better-suited for performance driving.
The Performance also comes with this dry-carbon lip spoiler, which gives the rear of the car a bit more personality.
Really, though, there's not a lot to distinguish it from the base car.
This white interior, however, is far from subtle...
The Model 3 is still controlled primarily via this touch interface, but Tesla has improved things quite a bit, making the car far easier to live with.
Rear seats offer plenty of headroom. There's a generous trunk, too, so the car is pretty easy to live with.
It's a good looking machine, too, and fit-and-finish has improved markedly from the earlier cars -- though it still isn't perfect.
Indeed the Model 3 Performance isn't perfect overall, but it's a remarkably quick machine.