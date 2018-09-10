Tesla's Model 3 Performance subtly adds the power

  • 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance
This is the Model 3 Performance!

You start with the dual-motor Model 3, then add the Performance package for a starting price of $64,000. 

But you'll also want to add the $5,000 wheel and tire package, which gives you bigger brakes that are much better-suited for performance driving. 

The Performance also comes with this dry-carbon lip spoiler, which gives the rear of the car a bit more personality.

Really, though, there's not a lot to distinguish it from the base car. 

This white interior, however, is far from subtle...

The Model 3 is still controlled primarily via this touch interface, but Tesla has improved things quite a bit, making the car far easier to live with. 

Rear seats offer plenty of headroom. There's a generous trunk, too, so the car is pretty easy to live with.

It's a good looking machine, too, and fit-and-finish has improved markedly from the earlier cars -- though it still isn't perfect. 

Indeed the Model 3 Performance isn't perfect overall, but it's a remarkably quick machine. 

