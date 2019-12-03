  • Nikola Tre
The Nikola Tre is going to production, thanks to a partnership with CNH Industrial.

It's basically an Iveco S-Way with Nikola's powertrain and infotainment package, but still, this is the real deal.

Nikola received a healthy investment from CNH Industrial earlier this year.

Now the two are buddying up for this semi.

Could it give the Tesla Semi a run for its money? We won't know because this is for Europe only.

Nikola does have two other semis coming for the US, though.

The Tre will go into production late next year.

Tesla Semi, meet the Nikola Tre -- ready for production next year

Latest Stories

