Tesla Model 3 gains Novitec visuals, performance tweaks

  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec
  • Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec

Changes include new rocker panels, rear diffuser and a subtle lip spoiler, all rendered in naked carbon.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Novitec
1
of 14

They started with the Model S and Model X, but now they've worked up some new Model 3 accessories.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
2
of 14

German aftermarketer Novitec is best known for reworking models from exotic car manufacturers like Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini.

More recently, they've taken to tuning Tesla's vehicles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
3
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Novitec
4
of 14

Novitec will also happily retrim your Tesla Model 3's cabin in a custom combination of leather and Alcantara faux suede.

Weirdly, it doesn't appear they've done a lot of that work here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
5
of 14

Tesla offers so few colors and wheel patterns that it's easy to momentarily "lose" your Model 3 in parking lots.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
6
of 14

Accessorizing or adding a wrap is one of a handful of easy ways to stand out in a sea of lookalike Teslas.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
7
of 14

Novitec has not yet released pricing for its new Model 3 accessories.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
8
of 14

Novitec will sell you a set of lowering springs that snug your Model 3 30 millimeters closer to the road. 

If you don't mind jettisoning your stock shocks, they've got an even more aggressive setup that lowers the car by up to 40 mm.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
9
of 14

Novitec claims that lowering the Model 3 "can cut power consumption on long-distance routes by up to seven percent." 

Aero definitely plays a big part in energy consumption, but we'll want to see the data on that.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
10
of 14

As far as aftermarket lip spoilers and rear diffusers go, these pieces are very subtle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
11
of 14

Novitec has contracted US wheel manufacturer Vossen to create these stunning NV2 alloys. 

Their oversized 21-inch dimensions probably won't do much good for ride quality, but they sure do look great.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
12
of 14

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the new Tesla Model 3 tuned by Novitec.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Novitec
13
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Novitec
14
of 14
Now Reading

Tesla Model 3 gains Novitec visuals, performance tweaks

Up Next

Tesla Model S Long Range takes us back to the future

Latest Stories

2020 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator already recalled for missing park release covers

2020 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator already recalled for missing park release covers

by
2020 Kia Seltos first drive: This little SUV will be big

2020 Kia Seltos first drive: This little SUV will be big

by
2019 Acura NSX: A few small tweaks make a huge difference

2019 Acura NSX: A few small tweaks make a huge difference

9:06
Nissan and EVgo are installing 200 DC fast chargers across the US

Nissan and EVgo are installing 200 DC fast chargers across the US

by
Volkswagen's adding tech and ditching some trim levels for 2020

Volkswagen's adding tech and ditching some trim levels for 2020

by