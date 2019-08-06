Tesla Model 3 gains Novitec visuals, performance tweaks

By make and model
Changes include new rocker panels, rear diffuser and a subtle lip spoiler, all rendered in naked carbon.
They started with the Model S and Model X, but now they've worked up some new Model 3 accessories.
German aftermarketer Novitec is best known for reworking models from exotic car manufacturers like Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini.
More recently, they've taken to tuning Tesla's vehicles.
Novitec will also happily retrim your Tesla Model 3's cabin in a custom combination of leather and Alcantara faux suede.
Weirdly, it doesn't appear they've done a lot of that work here.
Tesla offers so few colors and wheel patterns that it's easy to momentarily "lose" your Model 3 in parking lots.
Accessorizing or adding a wrap is one of a handful of easy ways to stand out in a sea of lookalike Teslas.
Novitec has not yet released pricing for its new Model 3 accessories.
Novitec will sell you a set of lowering springs that snug your Model 3 30 millimeters closer to the road.
If you don't mind jettisoning your stock shocks, they've got an even more aggressive setup that lowers the car by up to 40 mm.
Novitec claims that lowering the Model 3 "can cut power consumption on long-distance routes by up to seven percent."
Aero definitely plays a big part in energy consumption, but we'll want to see the data on that.
As far as aftermarket lip spoilers and rear diffusers go, these pieces are very subtle.
Novitec has contracted US wheel manufacturer Vossen to create these stunning NV2 alloys.
Their oversized 21-inch dimensions probably won't do much good for ride quality, but they sure do look great.
